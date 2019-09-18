School shooting-themed sweatshirts spark outrage

During New York Fashion Week, a clothing company called Bstroy – an American streetwear brand – debuted a series of bullet-ridden imagery school sweatshirts depicting the names of places that have had shootings.

Among the schools displayed on the clothing items were Virginia Tech, Marjory Stoneman Douglass, Sandy Hook and others, each sweatshirt featuring distressed detailing resembling bullet holes.

A group of people is pointing to the series of designs as calling attention to the issue of gun violence, while others have accused the duo of owners of attempting to profit from tragedy.

Those with BStroy said they never intended to sell the hoodies and instead only made them for New York Fashion Week.

According to a CBS News article, apparent survivors of the massacres were outraged and posted comments to the brand's Instagram account.

"As a Sandy Hook family, what you are doing here is absolutely disgusting, hurtful, wrong and disrespectful," The memorial page for Vicki Soto, a teacher who died in the Sandy Hook tragedy, wrote. "You'll never know what our family went through after Vicki died protecting her students. Our pain is not to be used for your fashion."

"I lived through this ... to make money off of something pathetic like this is disgusting," Angelina Lazo, a survivor of the Stoneman Douglas shooting, wrote.

"As a victim of Columbine, I am appalled," another responded. "This is disgusting. You can draw awareness another way, but don't you dare make money off of our tragedy."

Brick Owens, a designer of the products, responded to the criticism with an Instagram post explaining the inspiration behind the collection.

"Sometimes life can be painfully ironic," Owens said. "Like the irony of dying violently in a place you consider to be a safe, controlled environment, like school. We are reminded all the time of life's fragility, shortness, and unpredictability yet we are also reminded of its infinite potential."

