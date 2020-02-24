School start time change could be decided Monday night

Monday night, the Rockingham County School Board will be meeting at Elkton Elementary School, and one item on their agenda is the staggered start time pilot program.

The pilot program would stagger start times for Turner Ashby High School and the schools that feed into it.

The program would affect Turner Ashby High School students and the schools that feed into it starting next school year.

With the change, elementary school students would be in class from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and secondary school students would start class at 9 a.m. and get out at 3 p.m.

The proposed time change comes after research was done by the school district's innovation committee. It showed students benefit from more sleep in the morning and are better engaged in class.

The school board said the start time would shorten the day, but still provide the number of educational hours needed by the state of Virginia.

Still, some parents, like Stacey Benner, who has kids at Wilbur S. Pence Middle School and one headed to Turner Ashby High School next year, believe the school board should hold off on their vote and get a more accurate opinion by sending surveys to all parents affected.

"The changes that it's going to make to our families, our teachers, and our lives in general," Benner said. "It's just huge, and like I said before, I don't think there has been enough time, I don't understand what the rush is."

She said she is also concerned about how exactly teachers will be able to teach everything needed with a shorter day.

In the past, School Division Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl has recommended the board make a decision by Monday's meeting as they being to plan out next year's school calendar.

The school board meeting starts at 7 p.m. at Elkton Elementary School.