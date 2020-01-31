Schools in the Valley report flu activity among students and teachers

The Virginia Department of Health reports that the northwest region of the state has seen 256 cases of Influenza A or B in just the past two weeks.

"Maybe we miss a handful [of students] on any given day, and maybe two handfuls during this time of year, so it is a slight increase," Neelye Kochanowicz, Fort Defiance High School Nurse, said.

While more students may be missing school during the flu season, the schools do what they can to keep that number as low as possible.

"Daily reminders that we do both over the announcements, as well as posters for the students and staff, remind them of proper hand washing," Kochanowicz said.

The best line of defense against contracting or spreading a virus is to wash your hands, "and also proper hygiene, sneezing into your sleeve, using tissues and disposing of them properly right away," Kochanowicz said.

The custodians at FDHS are also using a new sanitation spray to clean the school this year, and the school offered a vaccination clinic to the staff.

Staff also tracks the number of students absent from school and the number of confirmed flu cases in the area.

"If you find out they do test positive for the flu, please call the school and let the school know, because we are keeping track of how many confirmed cases," Kochanowicz said.

Augusta County Schools use the health department's guidelines on whether or not to close a school based on illnesses.

"They recommend closing schools based on staff availability and staff illnesses versus the student illnesses, so at this point, we have not had to close down any schools, which is good," Kochanowicz said

Symptoms of the flu include high fever, coughing, sneezing or body aches, and things like Tamiflu can help, especially if used in the first 48 hours.

If you do get a fever, Kochanowiczsays you shouldn't come back to school until 24 hours after the fever breaks.

Augusta County Schools and Harrisonburg Schools report that he flu is present, but not any more than normal activity during flu season. Harrisonburg Schools report they are seeing an average of 10 cases within each school.

Rockingham County Schools also report a significant increase in absences recently due to illness.