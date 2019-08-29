Schools locked down in Stuarts Draft area during search for suspect

Schools in the Stuarts Draft area have been placed on lockdown on Thursday afternoon as deputies search for a disorderly suspect.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, as of 12:22 p.m., deputies were searching for a man after reports of a disorderly person in the area of a BP gas station.

The office has boosted law enforcement presence in the Stuarts Draft area to try and find the man. During that time, schools have been locked down as a precaution.

The lockdown and search follows an incident on Wednesday in which a man fled law enforcement and escaped into a cornfield in the Stuarts Draft area. During that chase, the sheriff's office notified local schools but no lockdowns were put in place.

