Schools try to combat flu season

The flu virus has been characterized as "widespread" in Virginia for seven weeks.

A sign hung around Augusta County Public Schools to remind students to wash their hands frequently.

Although flu activity has declined slightly, it still remains high, and doctors say, this flu season, children are the ones most commonly catching and spreading the virus.

In last year's flu season, schools kindergarten through 12th grade were the facilities that had the highest number of outbreaks.

Carol Cash, Community Health Service Coordinator at Augusta County Public Schools, said they have seen an increase in flu numbers this week, but there are less than 20 cases throughout the school district.

Schools in the Valley say they have worked to remind students of the importance of covering their cough and washing their hands frequently.

"At various schools, we had some reminders to morning announcements just reminding staff and students to, again, practice good hand hygiene," Cash said.

Cash said they have also hung up signs around the schools as reminders to students to keep their hands clean.

Cash said her biggest reminder to parents is to make sure students are fever-free without medication before returning back to school.