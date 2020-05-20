Science Museum of Virginia offering virtual astronomy shows

The Science Museum of Virginia will be offering weekly virtual astronomy shows via Facebook.

The 30-minute virtual program will include the flying-through-space exploration guests experienced in the Dome, just on a smaller screen and from the comfort of their own home.

The program will be using the same advanced technology system from the planetarium.

Each program will feature a different topic from stars to planets to asteroids.

The Museum’s astronomer, Justin Bartel, will start the series at our home in the solar system then slowly expand each week to explore more and more distant objects.

The shows will air weekly on Thursdays at 2 p.m. beginning May 21 on the Museum’s Facebook page.