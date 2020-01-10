‘Scream Bandit’ believed to have struck again in Virginia

The armed robber who wears a “Scream” mask is believed to have struck again in the Richmond area.

The FBI’s Central Virginia Violent Crimes Task Force believes a man, who they have nicknamed the “Scream Bandit,” is behind a series of armed robberies over the past year in Henrico County, the City of Richmond, and North Chesterfield County.

Officials said he is responsible for three robberies in 2019 and maybe behind two robberies that just occurred on Jan. 5 as well.

On Jan. 5, a man wearing a “Scream” mask went into the Raceway Gas Station along the 5600 block of Jefferson Davis Highway in Richmond.

“Prior to entering the store, the subject, armed with a semi-automatic handgun, tripped, giving the victim clerk time to secure themselves in a locked room. Inside and still armed, the subject did not encounter any additional clerks and fled the store,” the FBI said in a release.

About 25 minutes later, investigators believe the same person went into the BP Gas Station along the 600 block of E. Laburnum Avenue in Henrico.

“The subject, still armed with a semi-automatic handgun, approached the victim clerks and demanded they place money into a plastic bag. After the clerks complied with his demands, the subject exited the gas station and fled on foot,” the release said.

Police say the “Scream Bandit” is also responsible for robberies in 2019 at:

- BP Gas Station on East Laburnum Avenue in Henrico on Jan. 19, 2019

- Raceway Gas Station on Midlothian Turnpike in the City of Richmond on Jan. 24, 2019

- Speedway Gas Station on Hull Street Road in North Chesterfield on Feb. 12, 2019

The FBI is offering up to a $10,000 reward for information leading to the capture of the 'Scream Bandit." Anyone with information is asked to call the Richmond Division of the FBI at 804-261-1044.