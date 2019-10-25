Screening helps people learn about their possible fall risk

On Friday, people from around Augusta County had a chance to learn more about their possible fall risk.

The annual fall risk screening is available to people 55 and older. | Credit: WHSV

Augusta Health Therapy Services partnered with Murphy Deming College of Health Sciences for their annual fall risk assessment. People 55 years and older were able to participate in different exercises to learn more about their fall risk.

According to the most recent Community Health Needs Assessment from Augusta Health, 40% of people who fell reported an injury.

"That's a big buzzword in the community nowadays, especially with older adults,' Alex Anderson, a physical therapy student at Murphy Deming said. "They're worried about falling, so if we try to get ahead and prevent falls through our assessment program, it will help improve their quality of life."

Anderson said the exercises, like functional reach, sit to stand and evaluating balance helps show the fall risk. He said knowing about your individual risk is important.

"As you get older, you want to keep your quality of life, and more importantly your functional independence," Alexander said. "So being able to assess your fall risk, and being aware if you're at a fall risk will allow you to enroll in programs or take some measures to prevent falling."

After the screening, Alexander said they were able to talk with participants about ways to decrease their fall risk, and ideas for home exercises.