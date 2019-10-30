Search continues for missing 14-year-old girl and 33-year-old man

A teen missing since Oct. 21 and her mother’s ex-boyfriend were positively identified as the pair that showed up at a home in Hanover County late Monday.

Police believe Isabel Hicks, 14, is with Bruce Lunch, 34, of Bumpass, Virginia in a silver blue Toyota Matrix, VA tag VEM-9071. (Source: Louisa County Sheriff's Office)

An AMBER Alert was issued Friday night for Isabel Shae Hicks, 14, who is believed to be with 33-year-old Bruce Lynch Jr., of Bumpass, Virginia.

Hicks is believed to be in extreme danger, according to the FBI.

A Hanover County sheriff’s lieutenant said Tuesday that a call for service came in just after 9 p.m. from a resident who says the pair came to a home in the 14000 block of Clazemont Road in Montpelier.

The encounter was only a few seconds, he said, and they did not come into the house, but rather took off into the woods behind the property.

Within minutes, a half-mile perimeter had been established and much of the area was locked down.

“There’s been a very methodical, slow, coordinated search right now in the area surrounding the area where they were last seen," said Hanover Co. Sgt. Steve DiLoreto. "That’s in the upwards to two miles from the original area.”

“The terrain is hard," said Louisa Co. Major Donnie Lowe. "It’s a little hilly at time, but you’re talking about miles of woods and some of them are very dense. They’re going through every inch of them and it can be very tiring.”

Investigators said the description of the pair has also changed – Lynch no longer has a beard and both of them had on dark clothing and/or camo outfits.

“They’ve had a lot of resources out here," Lowe said. "They’ve had fixed wings, helicopters, we’ve had tac teams out here, canine, bloodhound control - all hands on deck out here talking to neighbors and talking to pretty much anyone we can talk to hoping that something will come up that’s beneficial.”

The community is asked to stay vigilant and to check any outdoor cameras and properties for the two. They're specially asking for help from hunters and outdoorsmen who may be out in the woods.

“Our goal remains to bring Isabel and Bruce home safely," Lowe said. “If Bruce and Isabel are listening to this, please, please, please bring her home safely so we can get them the help they need without escalating any kind of events that put them in a dangerous environment.”

Investigators added Tuesday the area where Hicks and Lynch were spotted is familiar to Lynch.

“This has been an area of interest since day one," Lowe said.

At this point in time, the FBI, Virginia State Police, Louisa and Hanover County Sheriff Offices and Henrico County Police are all involved in the search for Hicks and Lynch.

Additional tactical teams from the FBI and Virginia State Police have been brought in from across the state to aid in the search.

“Just frantic, because nothing like this ever happens in Montpelier,” Logan Davidson said.

Those living in the area say they have never seen anything like this.

“All kinds of police vehicles, trucks, cars - you name it and they are here. It’s pretty interesting,” Nick Lawrence said.

Others familiar with the area say it’s swampy and rough, and believe there are plenty of places to hide.

The sheriff’s office believes Hicks and Lynch are traveling in a silver-blue Toyota Matrix, with Virginia license plate tag VEM-9071. Authorities now say Lynch will turn 34-years-old in a couple of weeks and is Hicks' mother's ex-boyfriend. A felony abduction warrant has been obtained for Lynch.

“We ask everyone hearing this to continue being those extra set of eyes,” Love said.

Deputies say they don’t believe that Hicks was taken forcibly. According to deputies, Lynch has suicidal tendencies and has a 9 mm. handgun, however, which is part of the danger posed. He does not have a known criminal record.

Hicks was first believed to be wearing a gray American Eagle Sweatshirt and skinny jeans.

Deputies advise the public to look out for the make and model of the car, because they believe the tags have been switched and could be Virginia tags UXM-3614 or yellow Virginia “Don’t Tread on Me” tags with 2449UT. They also say the right rear door handle is missing.

Citizens should look for tarps inside the car because it is believed Lynch recently bought some. Authorities believe Lynch left with camping gear. The pair is thought to be out camping in the woods.

Several calls have come in from people checking game and camera properties. Authorities urge citizens to remain vigilant.

Authorities say potential leads are being investigated. Although they are not currently looking for any other persons of interest, they are keeping possibilities open.

“Bruce, as parents, let’s appeal to you," FBI Agent Dave Johnson said. "You know Isabel should be home safe with her parents. Warm, rested and protected I’m sure you want what’s best for her. Please return Isabel to a safe location.”

Anyone with information, even if insignificant, on where the teen is should call the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at 540-967-1234 or Louisa Crime Solvers at 800-346-1466. You can also call the FBI at 804-261-1044 with information.

A Missing Person poster can be found on the FBI website.

