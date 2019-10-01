Search for person of interest in death investigation in Shenandoah County

The Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office is searching for a person of interest in connection to a death investigation.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released.

According to the Sheriff's Office, 44-year-old Larry Johnson Little is a person of interest in the case.

Little is described as a white male who is 5'11" and 300 lbs. The Sheriff's Office lists Little's last known address as 58 Ulysses Court in Linden, Va.

Little is also believed to drive 2019 Jeep Cherokee with the Virginia license plate "OSNAPS."

Anyone with information about Little's whereabouts is asked to call Sgt. Kolter Stroop at 540-459-6100.

