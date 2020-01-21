Search on for driver who crashed into Virginia sheriff's office cars

A man is wanted in Pulaski County on several charges following a pursuit in which deputies say he hit two patrol cars.

Deputies initially tried to execute a traffic stop on a red Ford Ranger pickup on Parrot Mountain Road this past Saturday night when the driver accelerated and refused to stop, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.

But they say a chase followed and the suspect, who they've identified as Robert Hampton Bailey, hit one patrol car while fleeing and then intentionally rammed another head-on.

With the truck disabled, the sheriff's office says Bailey fled into a nearby wooded area.

He's wanted on charges that include felony assault on law enforcement, felony eluding, domestic assault, felony destruction of property and possession of methamphetamine.

No injuries were reported from the chase and crashes.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information regarding the incident or Robert Hampton Bailey's whereabouts to call their main office at 540-980-7800 or the anonymous tip line at (540-980-7800). They invite people to also send them messages through their official social media accounts.