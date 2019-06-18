Second Harrisonburg High School enters design phase

The second Harrisonburg High School has now entered the design phase.

Map showing the site for construction of Harrisonburg's second high school.

Over the past few weeks, the programming committee met with stakeholders about what they want to see in the new high school.

"The programming phase gathered input over about dozen meetings from the community, students, staff, teachers and sifted through it," said Deb Fitzgerald, Chairwoman of the Harrisonburg City Public School Board. "Now, the design phase is taking that input, looking at the first draft of the building, and deciding what we need to change."

Fitzgerald said a priority during the design phase is ensuring there is equal opportunity for students at both high schools.

"We've been talking big picture stuff," said Fitzgerald "If we pull 900 students out of the first high school, what do we want to do with that newly freed space. We're talking about things from classroom placement, guidance counselor pods, everything."

The design committee will take feedback into considering to draft a layout that suits the needs of the students.

"We're going through with a fine tooth comb, floor by floor, bit by bit," said Fitzgerald. "We're going to keep doing it until we get it right."