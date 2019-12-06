Second annual Cherish Every Christmas event benefits local families

Staunton's Cherish Every Moment is hosting "Cherish Every Christmas" on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. downtown.

Cherish Every Christmas benefits families of Maggi, Gracie and Mackenzie | Credit: WHSV

For the second year, the event will bring the community together to celebrate the holiday season, while also reminding everyone what Christmas is all about: giving back.

The proceeds from the event will benefit local families that are battling pediatric cancer to help with some of the medical expenses.

"It's important that they have a wonderful Christmas, and through that time of year, that's one of the last things the parents need to worry about is the holiday stuff and just be able to focus more on them," Stephanie Forbes, owner of Cherish Every Moment and organizer of the event, said.

The money that is left over from the event will be divided evenly three ways and go to the families of Gracie, McKenzie and Maggi, three Augusta County girls the community has supported through their fights against cancer over recent years.

This year's event will be in honor of Maggi, who passed away in October.

"There will be green balloons lining the streets tomorrow on all the chalkboard signs in her honor, and then at the tree lighting, we will sing "Joy to the World" when we light the tree. That was her favorite Christmas song and we'll release bubbles," Forbes said.

Forbes said she hopes giving back and helping families in the area is something they can continue doing each year.

