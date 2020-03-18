Second case of COVID-19 confirmed in W.Va.

A second case of COVID-19 is confirmed in West Virginia, the state Department of Health and Human Resources said Wednesday night.

That person is in Mercer County, located in southern West Virginia, and is being treated at home.

The first case, announced Tuesday, was in Jefferson County in the state's Eastern Panhandle.

As of 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, West Virginia, through its public health lab, has tested 148 residents for COVID-19, with 143 results coming back negative and three tests pending, the DHHR said.