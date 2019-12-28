Second-hand items as gifts this holiday season

Many second-hand stores offer clothing and accessories that can look as good as new and save you big bucks, but there seems to be a stigma about gifting them to others.

Clothing rack at Style Encore in Harrisonburg. | Credit: WHSV

According to a recent report from Accenture, 48 percent of respondents said they would consider giving second-hand clothing as gifts and 56 percent said they would welcome second-hand gifts from others.

Debbie Wiseman, the owner and manager of Style Encore, a second-hand resale store in Harrisonburg, saw an increase in sales from the holiday season last year.

"Business does increase around the holidays due to the brands, and we have a lot of luxury and designer purses here that you can't find unless you go to the big cities," Wiseman said.

Wiseman said she was happy to help customers with their holiday shopping and see them get deals on products they might have difficulty finding at retailers around the Valley.

Second-hand markets offer customers a variety of brands and sizes, value and a more sustainable way to shop for clothing.

According to a report from the resale company thredUP, the second-hand market is projected to reach sales of $51 billion by 2023.