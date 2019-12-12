Second of 2 brothers pleads guilty to robbing several Waynesboro businesses

The second of two brothers learned his punishment for stealing from a Waynesboro business this week.

Left to Right: Mugshot of 19-year-old Robert Clifton Hardy ; Surveillance image of two suspects who entered Speedy's while armed ; Photo of Archie Hardy and Ashley Ballengee

On Wednesday, a judge sentenced 23-year-old Archie Deshawn Hardy to a one-year active sentence after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit armed robbery and burglary in connection to the burglary of Speedy's Food Mart in Waynesboro.

Last week, Hardy’s brother, 20-year old Robert Clifton Hardy, was sentenced to three years after pleading guilty to similar charges.

Prosecutors say the brothers, from Chicago, were the pair seen in surveillance video wearing hoods and masks as they ran into Speedy's, near the northern end of Waynesboro, on February 20, displaying handguns.

The two briefly looked around the store, but the lone clerk working wasn't in the retail area, so one of them picked up the cash register - valued at over $500 including its contents - and then both fled to a waiting vehicle in the parking lot.

Ashley Nicole Ballengee, a 21-year-old Augusta County woman, was also wanted by police for allegedly acting as the Hardy brothers' getaway driver.

Police in March offered a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. There's no word on if that reward was ever given to anyone.

Prosecutors say the pair also stole money from the Waynesboro Country Club.

Archie Hardy was also arrested as part of a separate incident, in which an attempted armed robbery was reported along New Hope-Crimora Rd. near Crimora.

Both Hardy brothers are expected to be extradited to Chicago.

