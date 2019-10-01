Second python escapes in West Virginia

A second large python has escaped and is on the loose in West Virginia.

Richwood Police Chief Charles Burkhamer on Monday says the 11-foot snake got out of its owner's tank and broke through a window screen late Sunday.

He says animal control workers and other officials have been searching for the python but have not yet found it. Residents nearby have been notified to keep watch over small children and house pets.

The snake's escape follows a similar incident in May where a 15-foot python slithered out of a truck and into a wooded area outside Morgantown. That snake is also still missing but its owner has been charged with letting an animal to run at large.

