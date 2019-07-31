Second round of Democratic debates tonight and tomorrow on CNN

We spoke with retired Bridgewater College political professor Dr. David McQuilkin to hear what he thinks about the first group taking the stage on July 30.

With Warren and Sanders on the same stage, McQuilkin thinks we may see more of a distinction between the two, but neither will aim to tear the other down.

"She is not going to have to compete with Bernie Sanders, and in doing so, you're going to find that she will take positions somewhat different," McQuilkin said.

Mcquilkin said even if some of the lesser candidates come out to surprise the public, they still have other obstacles to jump through. He said those obstacles will help the public predict who we will see again.

"What's the percentage of polling? You look at, how much money they've raised, you look at how broadly their message has been spread," McQuilkin said.

McQuilkin believes many of the same issues will come up in this debate, including immigration, the economy, the Mueller report, and President Trump.

He said he thinks Trump's recent remarks toward four congresswomen of color, and also to congressman Elijah Cummings, will be front and center at the democratic debates the next two nights.

"I think you're going to see the media reference it, I think you're going to see the candidates jump on it," McQuilkin said. "I think you're going to see Trump, before even the debate has finished weigh in."

McQuilkin thinks each candidate taking the stage, will have to be vocal, when it comes to where they stand, on Tump's remarks against women and minorities.

"Tey are going to need that particular constituency to win an election in 2020, so they are not going to pass up the opportunity," McQuilkin said.

10 of the democratic presidential candidates take the stage tonight in Deroit, with the other 10 tomorrow.

You can watch both nights on CNN at 8 p.m. Those who shine will be back for more debates in December.