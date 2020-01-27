Secretary of State to address Liberty University graduates

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will deliver the commencement address at Liberty University in May.

Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. announced on Monday that Pompeo will speak at the school's 2020 commencement ceremony.

“We are gracious to Secretary Pompeo for accepting our invitation to be the keynote speaker,” Falwell said. “Secretary Pompeo is a man who leads our nation with excellence and with a passion for protecting our citizens at home and abroad. He proudly defends the freedoms upon which our country was founded, and he understands and fully supports the faith community and our mission here at Liberty. We have been privileged to welcome many of our nation’s greatest leaders to Liberty’s stage, and we are looking forward to hearing from another as Secretary Pompeo inspires our graduates to make their own marks on the world as Champions for Christ.”

Pompeo was sworn in as Secretary of State in April 2018, after previously serving as Director of the CIA from January 2017 to April 2018. Secretary Pompeo also served as a congressman from Kansas' 4th District before joining the Trump Administration.

Secretary Pompeo is a graduate of Harvard Law School. He has one son, Nick, with his wife Susan.

Liberty University's 2020 commencement ceremony will take place May 9.