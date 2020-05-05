Secretary of the Interior, local congressmen discuss reopening Shenandoah National Park

While thousands of Virginians flock to the outdoors for an escape from quarantine fatigue, Shenandoah National Park remains closed. That’s something that could soon change, as Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt visited the park Monday with an eye toward re-opening.

Sec. Bernhardt was joined for the visit by Rep. Denver Riggleman (VA-05) and Rep. Ben Cline (VA-06), whose districts both include parts of the park. While some parks were able to remain open during the pandemic, others were closed due to public safety concerns. Shenandoah stands empty; its entrances barricaded and padlocked shut.

“We’re looking at each park on a park-by-park basis," Bernhardt said. "To make the best decision to ensure the safety of our visitors, the safety of our employees, and to be cognizant of public health challenges.”

With states easing lockdown restrictions, the time may soon come for those barricades to be lifted. The secretary and congressmen believe the parks could be a great source of solace for people looking to get out of their homes for the first time in weeks.

“When people come out here they’re reinvigorated, they’re rejuvenated," Rep. Riggleman said. "You’re close to nature and really, it’s the blessing of being in Central Virginia”

All agree that if the park will be opened up, it has to be done so in a way that will be safe for everyone.

“It’s not just keeping the people safe here, it’s keeping the rangers safe," Riggleman added. “That is so important, because they’re the ones serving us.”

During the visit, the Secretary and Congressmen met with some of those rangers. They discussed their experiences during the pandemic, their thoughts on re-opening, and their ideas for how best to do it while keeping the public safe.

“We have phenomenal employees," Sec. Bernhardt said. “The critical thing is to hear what the boots on the ground are seeing, what they’re thinking.”

There is currently no timetable for reopening Shenandoah National Park. Secretary Bernhardt says his staff will take the input of the rangers, the congressmen, and health officials in trying to formulate a plan that works in conjunction to Governor Ralph Northam’s own plans.