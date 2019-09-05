Section of Blue Ridge Parkway closed near Roanoke after fatal crash

National Park Service Rangers have released the name of a Roanoke man killed in a crash on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

About 3 p.m. Monday, Parkway dispatchers were called with a report of a head-on crash involving two vehicles near Milepost 132.

The caller told dispatchers one vehicle had left the road and was down an embankment, with a second vehicle on fire on the road.

National Park Service Rangers found 34-year-old Ian Mills dead of injuries sustained in the crash. All other occupants of both vehicles were taken to a hospital for treatment of various injuries.

The Park Service says the road remains closed between Milepost 121 and 136 as crews assess road damage that occurred as a result of the fire. There is no estimate when that section of the Parkway will reopen.

The crash is still under investigation to determine a cause.