Section of Blue Ridge Parkway remains closed for road repairs

Blue Ridge Parkway officials announced Thursday morning that a closure from milepost 106 to milepost 112 will continue.

That section of parkway was closed on Friday, September 6, when officials from the Federal Highways Administration discovered settling of subsurface material under the roadway that was causing unsafe driving conditions.

The discovery came as the National Park Service analyzed sections of the parkway following a head-on crash and vehicle fire near Milepost 132 that caused damage to the road.

Those who need to detour around the closed section of parkway are asked to take the following route:

• Southbound Detour: Those travelling southbound from Parkway milepost 106 should take route 460 West to Route 24/Gus Nicks Blvd. East to the Parkway on-ramp.

• Northbound Detour: Those travelling northbound from Parkway milepost 112 should take Route 24/Gus Nicks Blvd. West to route 460 East to the Parkway on-ramp.

You can check the Parkway's Real Time Road Map for potential closures here.