Seeking healthcare during coronavirus concerns

As more confirmed cases of COVID-19 are being reported across the state, some people may be wondering what to do if they feel sick and are concerned they may have the virus.

Dr. Laura Kornegay, director of the Central Shenandoah Health District, said people should start by contacting your healthcare provider over the phone to see what is appropriate. Dr. Kornegay said if you feel like you've come into contact with someone with the virus, but aren't showing symptoms, one recommendation is to stay home for 14 days.

'If people are sick and they're concerned about coronavirus, again, talking with your healthcare provider, getting some guidance on whether you need to be seen," Dr. Kornegay said.

She added it's also important to get guidance on what level of care is needed. She said the emergency room is not always an appropriate first step.

"If you're a young, healthy person, oftentimes seeking care in your private physician's office or in an urgent care is a more appropriate place than going to the emergency room as a first measure."

However, if you're heading to one of those places and believe you may have the novel coronavirus, call ahead to let them know and speak with a doctor, who will advise you on what steps to take.

Dr. Kornegay said by seeking the lowest level of care, people can help reduce possible strain on hospitals and doctors' offices.