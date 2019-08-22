Sen. Bernie Sanders set to hold rally in West Virginia

Senator Bernie Sanders will be holding a rally in Morgantown, West Virginia, on Monday, August 26.

Sanders will speak to workers at the Morgantown Marriott at Waterfront Place about his Workplace Democracy Plan, which his staff says will at least double union membership in his first term as president.

Sanders will also talk about his Green New Deal policy, which he expects to avert the climate crisis and create 20 million jobs in the process.

The event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with the event beginning at 6 p.m.

Entrance is provided on a first come, first served basis.