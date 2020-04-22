Sen. Kaine launches 'Everybody's the graduation speaker' contest

With seniors across Virginia not getting the in-person graduations they expected – facing either postponed ceremonies or online versions – Senator Tim Kaine says he's giving every senior a chance to be graduation speaker.

Kaine announced the “Everybody’s the Graduation Speaker” video contest on Wednesday.

According to his office, he's encouraging graduating high school seniors around Virginia to submit original videos of speeches they would like to give at graduation.

Any student just needs to film a speech of 10 minutes or under and then email it to gradspeech@kaine.senate.gov by May 15.

The senator will then select speeches from the submissions to feature on his Facebook page and website in May and June.

“One of the many groups of Virginians I’ve been thinking about during this challenging time is the graduates of the Class of 2020, many of whom won’t have the graduation experience they’ve been planning for a long time. I feel a sense of loss about that, so I want to do something fun for them and give all high school seniors the chance to be a graduation speaker. I look forward to hearing the wisdom Virginia’s future leaders have to offer and sharing their inspiration with others. Let’s show Virginia what the Class of 2020 is all about,” Kaine said.