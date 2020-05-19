Sen. Manchin launches campaign to encourage West Virginians to wear masks in public

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is encouraging West Virginians to wear masks in public to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Sen. Manchin released a public service announcement as part of the #MaskUpWV campaign, according to a news release from the Senator's office. The public service announcement features a wide range of West Virginians stating the importance of wearing a face mask in public.

The public awareness campaign also features a printable flyer for West Virginia businesses to signify their employees wear masks.

“As West Virginia begins to reopen, we must do all we can to protect our family, friends, and neighbors. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone who can should wear a cloth face cover when they have to go out in public to go to the grocery store or to pick up other necessities. That’s why I’m calling on all West Virginians to mask up in public to help curb the spread of COVID-19,” Senator Manchin said. “Wearing a mask doesn’t mean you’re sick – it means you’re looking out for your family, friends, and neighbors and doing your part to stop the spread of the coronavirus.”

The public awareness campaign features Bob Huggins, West Virginia University men’s basketball coach; Gayle Manchin, Senator Manchin’s wife and former First Lady of West Virginia; Ivin Lee, former Executive Director of the West Virginia Human Rights Commission; Amanda Stolzenfels, a teacher in Taylor County; Wolford “Stan” East, a coal miner in Pineville; Dr. Kevin W. Yingling, MD, an internal medicine specialist in Huntington; Liam Phalen, a student in Kanawha County; and David Thompson, a school service personnel in Wayne County.