Sen. Mark Obenshain wants to allow Fairfax accusers to testify

Senator Mark Obenshain (R-26th District) wants to allow the two women accusing Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax of sexual assault to be allowed to testify in the General Assembly.

Obenshain said he made the call in part because of an editorial published in The Washington Post recently. Obenshain said the situation has gone on too long.

In particular, Obenshain said he thinks some democrats in the Virginia house are being hypocritical by not allowing the women to testify.

"The democrats in the house of delegates, three of whom are running for the state senate right now, asking the voters of Virginia to promote them, have absolutely blocked and refused to allow the house to conduct its investigation," Obenshain said.

Obenshain said three democrats, Dels. John Bell (D-Loudon), Debra Rodman (D-Henrico), and Cheryl Turpin, (D-Virginia Beach) are blocking the hearings for their own benefit. He thinks allowing Fairfax's accusers, Meredith Watson and Vanessa Tyson, to testify is needed to reach a conclusion.

"This issue just requires some resolution," Obenshain said. "These are serious criminal charges."

The call also comes just days after Fairfax filed a $400 million lawsuit against CBS Corp.

WHSV reached out to Dels. Bell, Turpin and Rodman multiple times, but have not heard back.