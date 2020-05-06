Sen. Mark Warner discusses the balancing act of when to reopen the economy

Senator Mark Warner discussed his Paycheck Security Act and all things coronavirus with media members Wednesday afternoon.

A main topic was when to begin opening up the economy. Gov. Northam has said he sees current data trends as indicating that Virginia will be able to start gradually reopening next Friday.

Sen. Warner calls it a balancing act.

"We really have to weigh this stir craziness, economic necessity of getting reopened with really appropriate social distancing," Sen. Warner said.

The Virginian Senator pointed to Georgia being a couple weeks ahead of most states when it comes to reopening and said he will keep an eye on how that state's reopening goes.

"The worst thing for Virginia, people's livelihood, and for the economy would be this rush back to reopening unsafely," Sen. Warner said. "And then have a spike."

Sen. Warner said a second spike would rob people of their confidence in the government's leadership as well.