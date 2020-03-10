Sen. Mark Warner launches reelection campaign with 5-day Virginia tour

Senator Mark Warner (D-Va.), one of Virginia's two Democratic senators in Washington, is launching a campaign for re-election to the U.S. Senate next week.

Warner, who has been prominent in recent years as Vice Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, served as Virginia's governor from 2002 to 2006. He was succeeded by Tim Kaine, who now serves as Virginia's junior senator alongside Warner. Warner was first elected to the Senate in 2008 and has been in the seat since.

Virginia had record high Democratic voter turnout in the presidential primary earlier this month, and Warner's reelection campaign is pointing to those numbers as a boost for his campaign as well.

Warner will kick off the campaign with a five-day tour across Virginia, including a stop in the Shenandoah Valley, which often goes neglected by state or federal Democratic candidates, given the heavy Republican majority in most parts of the valley.

According to Warner's office, he's scheduled to "talk about how he’s delivered for Virginians, as well as the fights ahead to make health care affordable, tackle the existential threat of climate change and create good-paying jobs at home" at the planned events.

Former Rep. Scott Taylor, a Virginia Republican who lost his Congressional seat in the 2018 midterms, has announced that he'll be running for Warner's Senate seat.

Below are the scheduled events for Warner's reelection launch:

Tuesday, March 17

WHAT: Abingdon Campaign Kickoff

WHERE: Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center, Grand Hall, One Partnership Circle, Abingdon, VA 24210

WHEN: 8:00 AM

WHAT: Tour of VTTI Automated Vehicle Research Program

WHERE: 3500 Transportation Research Plaza, Blacksburg, VA 24060

WHEN: 2:00 PM

WHAT: Organizing Event with Virginia Tech Young Democrats

WHERE: Squires Student Center, Brush Mountain A, 290 College Ave, Blacksburg, VA 24060

WHEN: 2:45 PM

WHAT: Roanoke Campaign Kickoff

WHERE: 202 Social House, 202 Market St SE, Roanoke, VA 24011

WHEN: 5:00 PM

Wednesday, March 18

WHAT: Lynchburg Campaign Kickoff

WHERE: Central Virginia Community College, Merritt Hall, Room 5145-46, 3506 Wards Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24502

WHEN: 9:30 AM

WHAT: Campaign Kickoff Event hosted by Staunton, Augusta County, Waynesboro (SAW) Democratic Committees

WHERE: Skipping Rock Beer Company, 414 Parkersburg Turnpike, Staunton, VA 24401

WHEN: 2:00 PM

WHAT: Charlottesville Campaign Kickoff

WHERE: Mudhouse Coffee 10th Street, 116 10th St NW, Charlottesville, VA 22903

WHEN: 4:30 PM

Thursday, March 19

WHAT: Micron Town Hall

WHERE: 9600 Godwin Drive, Manassas, VA 20110

WHEN: 2:45 PM

WHAT: Community Bank and Small Business Roundtable

WHERE: Old Ox Brewery, 44652 Guilford Dr #114, Ashburn, VA 20147

WHEN: 4:35 PM

WHAT: Arlington Campaign Kickoff

WHERE: Bayou Bakery, 1515 N Courthouse Rd, Arlington, VA 22201

WHEN: 6:30 PM

Friday, March 20

WHAT: Beachwalk with Norfolk Elected Officials

WHERE: 100 W Ocean View Ave, Norfolk, VA 23503

WHEN: 10:45 AM

WHAT: Hampton Veterans and Military Families Community Conversation

WHERE: Hampton History Museum, 120 Old Hampton Lane, Hampton, VA 23669

WHEN: 2:15 PM

Saturday, March 21

WHAT: Campaign Kickoff hosted by Williamsburg/James City County Democratic Committee

WHERE: 113 A Palace Lane, Williamsburg, VA, 23185

WHEN: 9:45 AM

WHAT: Richmond Campaign Kickoff

WHERE: The Hippodrome Theater, 528 N. 2nd Street, Richmond, VA 23219

WHEN: 12:00 PM