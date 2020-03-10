Sen. Mark Warner launches reelection campaign with 5-day Virginia tour

WASHINGTON (WHSV) — Senator Mark Warner (D-Va.), one of Virginia's two Democratic senators in Washington, is launching a campaign for re-election to the U.S. Senate next week.
Warner, who has been prominent in recent years as Vice Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, served as Virginia's governor from 2002 to 2006. He was succeeded by Tim Kaine, who now serves as Virginia's junior senator alongside Warner. Warner was first elected to the Senate in 2008 and has been in the seat since.
Virginia had record high Democratic voter turnout in the presidential primary earlier this month, and Warner's reelection campaign is pointing to those numbers as a boost for his campaign as well.
Warner will kick off the campaign with a five-day tour across Virginia, including a stop in the Shenandoah Valley, which often goes neglected by state or federal Democratic candidates, given the heavy Republican majority in most parts of the valley.
According to Warner's office, he's scheduled to "talk about how he’s delivered for Virginians, as well as the fights ahead to make health care affordable, tackle the existential threat of climate change and create good-paying jobs at home" at the planned events.
Former Rep. Scott Taylor, a Virginia Republican who lost his Congressional seat in the 2018 midterms, has announced that he'll be running for Warner's Senate seat.
Below are the scheduled events for Warner's reelection launch:
Tuesday, March 17
WHAT: Abingdon Campaign Kickoff
WHERE: Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center, Grand Hall, One Partnership Circle, Abingdon, VA 24210
WHEN: 8:00 AM
WHAT: Tour of VTTI Automated Vehicle Research Program
WHERE: 3500 Transportation Research Plaza, Blacksburg, VA 24060
WHEN: 2:00 PM
WHAT: Organizing Event with Virginia Tech Young Democrats
WHERE: Squires Student Center, Brush Mountain A, 290 College Ave, Blacksburg, VA 24060
WHEN: 2:45 PM
WHAT: Roanoke Campaign Kickoff
WHERE: 202 Social House, 202 Market St SE, Roanoke, VA 24011
WHEN: 5:00 PM
Wednesday, March 18
WHAT: Lynchburg Campaign Kickoff
WHERE: Central Virginia Community College, Merritt Hall, Room 5145-46, 3506 Wards Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24502
WHEN: 9:30 AM
WHAT: Campaign Kickoff Event hosted by Staunton, Augusta County, Waynesboro (SAW) Democratic Committees
WHERE: Skipping Rock Beer Company, 414 Parkersburg Turnpike, Staunton, VA 24401
WHEN: 2:00 PM
WHAT: Charlottesville Campaign Kickoff
WHERE: Mudhouse Coffee 10th Street, 116 10th St NW, Charlottesville, VA 22903
WHEN: 4:30 PM
Thursday, March 19
WHAT: Micron Town Hall
WHERE: 9600 Godwin Drive, Manassas, VA 20110
WHEN: 2:45 PM
WHAT: Community Bank and Small Business Roundtable
WHERE: Old Ox Brewery, 44652 Guilford Dr #114, Ashburn, VA 20147
WHEN: 4:35 PM
WHAT: Arlington Campaign Kickoff
WHERE: Bayou Bakery, 1515 N Courthouse Rd, Arlington, VA 22201
WHEN: 6:30 PM
Friday, March 20
WHAT: Beachwalk with Norfolk Elected Officials
WHERE: 100 W Ocean View Ave, Norfolk, VA 23503
WHEN: 10:45 AM
WHAT: Hampton Veterans and Military Families Community Conversation
WHERE: Hampton History Museum, 120 Old Hampton Lane, Hampton, VA 23669
WHEN: 2:15 PM
Saturday, March 21
WHAT: Campaign Kickoff hosted by Williamsburg/James City County Democratic Committee
WHERE: 113 A Palace Lane, Williamsburg, VA, 23185
WHEN: 9:45 AM
WHAT: Richmond Campaign Kickoff
WHERE: The Hippodrome Theater, 528 N. 2nd Street, Richmond, VA 23219
WHEN: 12:00 PM