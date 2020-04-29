Sen. Mark Warner speaks with Sentara RMH president, other Harrisonburg leaders

Senator Mark Warner spoke with Harrisonburg leaders on a conference call Wednesday afternoon.

The call lasted for a little more than an hour.

Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed, Sentara RMH President Doug Moyer, James Madison University President Jonathan Alger and Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Frank Tamberino joined the call with Virginia's senior senator.

Moyer said the last the last six weeks have been "fast and furious" for the hospital. It has prepared for a possible surge by increasing ICU and ventilator capabilities.

"We've spent an immense amount of time, effort and energy around getting the limited staff and resources we have to handle a surge as is and was predicted," Moyer said. "With that, we're in very good standing."

Moyer said Sentara RMH is reporting coronavirus test results to the Virginia Department of Health, which, as of April 29, listed 411 cases in Harrisonburg and 220 in Rockingham County.

When asked why the hospital is not releasing the number of tests and the number of positive cases the hospital sees straight to the public (as Augusta Health does), Moyer cited "policy."

On the education portion of the call, Alger said that like practically every school across the country, the coronavirus has severely disrupted JMU's operations. The JMU president said pending guidance from health officials and government, he has expectations the fall semester will begin as scheduled.

"Certainly our hope and our expectation is that we will be back on campus as scheduled this fall," Alger said. "Whatever modifications we might need to keep our students, faculty, staff and community safe."

Alger said JMU is working on enrolling its incoming freshman class. The end of April often marks when prospective students are visiting JMU's campus. Alger said the university is hosting virtual tours instead.

You can listen to the entire conference call by clicking the second video in the gallery above.