Sen. Tim Kaine endorses Joe Biden for president

One of Virginia's senators has announced his endorsement for former vice president Joe Biden in the ongoing Democratic primary.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), who ran as Hillary Clinton's running mate in the 2016 presidential election, issued a statement on Friday ahead of Virginia's primary election on Super Tuesday.

"Joe Biden has exemplary heart, character, and experience," Kaine said in his statement. "I am proud to vote for Joe Biden.”

The endorsement comes at a pivotal moment for Biden, whose campaign has been flagging after losses in Iowa and Nevada but is hoping for a strong win in South Carolina on Saturday.

You can find Kaine's full statement below:

“America is afflicted by a President who delights in division, cruelty, lies, chaos, and self-congratulation. We are better than that, and Americans deserve better in the Oval Office.

“Democrats have many good public servants and admirable people running for President. I will vote in the Virginia presidential primary for Joe Biden. Barack Obama wisely chose Joe as his partner in the White House, and for eight years, Vice President Biden worked hand-in-hand with President Obama to rescue the American economy from catastrophe, expand health care to millions of people, revive creative diplomacy to keep Americans safe, tackle global challenges like climate change, and appoint high-quality people across the executive and judicial branches of our government. As a Senator, I saw first-hand Joe’s role in these accomplishments.

“It is sad to have a President who no one holds up as a role model for America’s kids. By contrast, Joe Biden has exemplary heart, character, and experience. He reminds me of Harry S. Truman, an outwardly ordinary man whose work ethic, faith in the goodness of everyday Americans, and love of country made him a great President. I am proud to vote for Joe Biden.”

Virginia's other Democrat senator, Mark Warner, has not announced an endorsement for the 2020 presidential campaign.