Sen. Mark Warner discusses pediatric cancer drug shortage

Democratic Senator Mark Warner of Virginia said on Thursday the system for drug pricing and availability is dysfunctional.

The drug is used as part of the treatment plan for several types of pediatric cancers. | Credit: WHSV

During a conference call with reporters, WHSV asked Sen. Warner about his thoughts on the vincristine shortage. There is currently only one company that produces the drug, which is commonly used to treat different types of pediatric cancer.

According to the FDA's website, the shortage is due to a manufacturing delay and the supply won't recover until January 2020. The shortage is leaving some worried about the impact of not having the drug as needed.

Warner said there needs to be a way to encourage manufacturers to make drugs, even if they're not as widely used.

"Where the market along may not drive the availability, where we try to put some incentives in place that aren't simply price driven to make sure that communities like the Shenandoah Valley have access to this drug," Warner said.

According to the FDA's website, there was another producer of the drug, but they stopped earlier this year because of a "business decision."