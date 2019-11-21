Senate Finance Committee, others meet to discuss budget priorities

Thursday was the first day of meetings for the Senate Finance Committee in Harrisonburg.

The annual meeting is a chance for the entire state senate to come together and learn more about what will be discussed during budget season.

Senator Emmett Hanger (R-Augusta) is co-chair of the committee. He said its important for everyone to know what the available resources and priorities are before heading to Richmond.

"When we're in debate, sometimes we're not in agreement and sometimes we are," Hanger said. "But it's important for us to be operating from the same base of knowledge so that we understand the issues."

Hanger said some of the key issues are going to be healthcare, corrections, transportation and education. Hanger said they planned to do a deep dive on healthcare.

"See where we're at with our medicaid program, we'll be talking a little bit about our mental health delivery system, we're going to be talking some about our data operations within the state," Hanger said.

The meeting will continue on Friday.