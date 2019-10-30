Virginia Senate candidate caught stealing opponent's campaign material

The independent challenger running for Virginia's 25th District Senate seat is explaining his mindset after being caught stealing his opponent's campaign materials from homes in Albemarle County.

A doorbell camera caught Elliott Harding during a campaign canvass in Crozet on Saturday, October 26. Footage shows Harding taking campaign material for incumbent Sen. Creigh Deeds and replacing it with his own.

"I have to admit I have taken about five or six of theirs, and I'm not proud of it," said the challenger. “I apologize to my opponent, to the other volunteers out there.”

Harding says he was frustrated that day, because vandals damaged one of his campaign signs.

"It's a frustrating time to see these types of tactics used against our campaign. See your own sweat equity out there get destroyed, and I guess in that moment I had a lapse of judgment," Harding said. “You know, they say character is who you are when nobody is watching, and in campaigning there's always somebody watching.”

The Deeds campaign released a statement which reads, in part, "while disappointed by Mr. Harding's action, we are not surprised."