Senate committee approves Restore our Parks Acts to address maintenance backlog at national parks.

The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee has approved the bipartisan "Restore our Parks Act" — legislation that would address the nearly $12 billion deferred maintenance backlog at the National Park Service, and $1.1 billion in backlog at national park sites in Virginia.

The bill would establish the National Park Service Legacy Restoration Fund from existing unobligated revenues the government receives from on and offshore energy development. That revenue would fund deferred maintenance projects at NPS sites across the country.

The bill was backed by four Senators including Mark Warner (D-VA).

“If we want to protect our national treasures for our children and future generations, we must make important investments before it’s too late,” Warner said. “National parks are not only instrumental in telling America’s story, they also serve as important economic engines that support thousands of jobs in communities across the country."

Warner said Virginia's total maintenance backlog increased from $1 billion in 2017 to $1.1 billion in 2018. This includes an increase of almost $10 million in deferred maintenance at the Shenandoah National Park and more than $26 million at the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Warner also stated that the committee passage of the Restore Our Parks Act is the first big step in investing in our communities and funding the critical renovations our parks need.