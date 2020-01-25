Senate floor belongs to Trump team as defense case opens

The floor of the United States Senate now belongs to President Donald Trump’s lawyers as they push the Republican-led chamber for acquittal on charges he abused his power and obstructed Congress.

President Donald Trump pauses as he speaks to bipartisan group of the Nation's mayors in the East Room of the White House, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in Washington. (Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Trump legal team is expected to insist the president did nothing wrong when he asked Ukraine’s leader to investigate political rival, Joe Biden.

The lawyers already foreshadowed an aggressive, wide-ranging defense that will assert an expansive view of presidential powers and paint Trump as besieged by political opponents determined to ensure his defeat.

The attorneys open their case after a three-day presentation by House Democrats.

GOP shows little desire for witnesses ahead of critical vote

Democrats bid to win support from Republicans in the Senate for witnesses in the president’s impeachment trial was already a tough challenge.

Democrats have warned they will live to regret not delving deeper into the evidence of Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

One of the managers, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, even told them it was “treacherous” to vote against gathering more evidence.

Still, it appears the Democrats are no closer to persuading the necessary four Republicans to break with their party in a critical vote expected next week.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.