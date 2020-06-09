Senator Tim Kaine discusses police reform and military force against peaceful protesters

Virginia Democratic Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner are joining other Democrats in the Senate by supporting new legislation they say will change the culture of law enforcement departments.

The Justice In Policing Act of 2020 aims to hold police accountable in court for misconduct, increase transparency and improve police training.

"The right way to deal with this is accountability in the discipline of systems in police departments," Sen. Kaine said. "But also, stopping the practice of shielding bad actors who behave recklessly."

Senator Kaine said with current laws in place, it is very difficult to prove any wrong doing by police and the new bill would make "reckless" acts that are currently protected illegal.

On a call with media, Sen. Kaine also discussed adding into law that the military cannot use force against peaceful protesters. The legislation comes after weeks of protest and riots across the nation.

Sen. Kaine will introduce the legislature in the National Defense Authorization Act in the Armed Services Committee that he is a member of.

"No one would have even thought to introduce an amendment like this last year in the NDDA or in any year that I've been on the Armed Services Committee because no one would have contemplated that a President would be using force against peaceful protesters but that's in fact what we saw happen."

In a press release, Sen. Kaine's office said the Armed Services Committee will take a look at the issue next week.