Senator Tim Kaine pushing for employers to provide paid sick leave

As coronavirus concerns are continuing to grow, Senator Tim Kaine and others in Congress are pushing for paid sick leave for all employees.

Senator Kaine and other members of Congress are sponsoring a bill requiring employers to provide paid sick leave. | Credit: WHSV

Kaine's proposed bill would require employers to gradually provide up to seven paid sick days for employees, and an additional 14 days, available immediately, during a public health crisis.

Kaine said the goal is to for people to stay home when they're sick, but that can be difficult for people who fear losing their jobs.

"But if missing a day of work means that you're going to miss pay, or maybe face some disciplinary action, that can hurt your pay long-term, some people may choose to come to work anyway, and that is very, very dangerous," Kaine said.

He added the bill would require employers to pay employees for their sick leave, and that there is no plan for the government to subsidize the cost.

"It is an expectation of employers, but it's in the employer's benefit," Kaine said. "No employer, none, would want a sick person to come in and infect everyone."

Kaine said he's made some changes in his own office, like increasing the amount of sick time for his staff.

