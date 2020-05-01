Senators Mark Warner, Bernie Sanders discuss plan to pay American paychecks

Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, Sen. Bernie Sanders I-VT of Vermont, and others talked on the phone Friday morning about a new plan to help the economy: the Paycheck Security Act.

Sen. Warner said economies in Europe have been doing better because of plans like the Paycheck Security Act.

"How can we better keep workers employed, give families security they need, and not have the kind of massive disruption, or minimize the massive disruption, that is going to take place in our economy," Sen. Warner said, describing how he thinks the plan will better serve Americans.

The act would cover the wages and benefits of employees of businesses and non-profits affected by the coronavirus.

"If we want an approach that provides security to American workers and something that is simple to implement, I think what we're looking at is the Paycheck Security Act," Sen. Sanders said.

The senators say this plan is an improvement over people being on unemployment and losing health care.

They are waiting on an exact price tag for the act. Sen. Warner said a similar plan came with an estimate between $400 and $500 billion. However, he says this plan could save the country money by decreasing the amount of people on unemployment.