Senators announce federal funding to expand testing at Va. medical centers

On Friday, Virginia's senators, Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, announced nearly $8 million in new federal funding meant to expand COVID-19 testing at regional health centers across Virginia.

According to Warner and Kaine, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has allocated $7,961,099 through the Expanding Capacity for Coronavirus Testing (ECT) program to 26 health centers around the commonwealth.

The grants are meant to provide funding for health centers to cover "necessary expenses to purchase, administer, and expand capacity for testing in order to monitor and combat COVID-19."

“We must expand testing capacity for COVID-19 in Virginia and across the country,” the Senators said in a statement. “This federal funding will directly help health centers in Virginia achieve this. We will keep working to ensure that health centers receive the support they need to serve Virginians during this emergency.”

The funds are going to the following locations, including some in the Shenandoah Valley:

• Rockbridge Area Free Clinic of Lexington, VA will receive $198,709

• Tri-Area Community Health of Laurel Fork, VA will receive $247,429

• Blue Ridge Medical Center, Inc. of Arrington, VA will receive $227,029

• Central Virginia Health Services of New Canton, VA will receive $785,164

• Portsmouth Community Health Center, Inc. of Portsmouth, VA will receive $291,424

• Peninsula Institute for Community Health of Newport News, VA will receive $405,559

• Neighborhood Health of Alexandria, VA will receive $536,194

• Clinch River Health Services, Inc. of Dungannon, VA will receive $138,814

• Kuumba Community Health & Wellness Center of Roanoke, VA will receive $239,974

• St. Charles Health Council, Inc. of Jonesville, VA will receive $356,074

• Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc. of Onancock, VA will receive $573,139

• Daily Planet Health Services of Richmond, VA will receive $201,424

• Johnson Health Center of Madison Heights, VA will receive $475,054

• Highland Medical Center, Inc. of Monterey, VA will receive $126,499

• Piedmont Access to Health Services (PATHS) of Danville, VA will receive $387,844

• Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems, Inc. of Saltville, VA will receive $321,469

• Martinsville Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness of Martinsville, VA will receive $170,044

• Harrisonburg Community Health Center, Inc. of Harrisonburg, VA will receive $332,344

• Free Clinic Of The New River Valley, Inc. of Christiansburg, VA will receive $174,979

• Greater Prince William Community Health Center of Woodbridge, VA will receive $386,404

• Bland County Medical Clinic, Inc. of Bastian, VA will receive $194,404

• Southern Dominion Health Systems, Inc. of Victoria, VA will receive $285,574

• Stony Creek Community Health Center of Stony Creek, VA will receive $138,739

• Loudoun Community Health Center DBA Health Works Northern Virginia of Leesburg, VA will receive $286,249

• Capital Area Health Network of Richmond, VA will receive $312,604

• Horizon Health Services, Inc. of Ivor, VA will receive $167,959