Senators say USDA relief program gave disproportionately small share to Virginia

Virginia's two senators say Virginia farmers did not get a fair share of the food recently distributed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to help farmers struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine, both Democrats, sent a formal letter to USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue this week raising a series of questions about how the department's food purchasing and distribution program, authorized by Congress to assist those in need during COVID-19, has been implemented.

Warner and Kaine say of all the resources distributed through the Farmers to Families Food Box program, Virginia got a disproportionately small share and so few distributors in Virginia were approved that food banks in rural areas can't meet the needs of their communities.

“As of today, we understand food banks in the Feeding America network in Virginia are expected to receive approximately 2.3 million pounds of food out of the 264 million pounds of product that are expected to be distributed during the first phase of the Farmers to Families Food Box program,” the Senators wrote. “If this program were allocated in the same manner as The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), we would expect Virginia to receive about 5.3 million pounds of product – more than double the current amount anticipated.”

They also raised issue with the lack of contracts awarded to Virginia-based distributors, and argued that food banks across Virginia have had trouble finding approved distributors able to reach more rural areas that the USDA should know.

“Only one Virginia-based distributor – DeLune Corp in Springfield, Virginia – was awarded a contract in the first round of approval. This has made it difficult to get food boxes to all of Virginia’s food banks – especially in Southwest Virginia,” the Senators continued. “We have heard from a number of our food banks that have had difficulty finding approved distributors in the Mid-Atlantic region willing to provide food boxes. As you can imagine, this has put many of our food banks in a difficult position as they continue to experience record demand due to the ongoing public health crisis.”

In the letter, Sens. Warner and Kaine posed the following series of questions for Sec. Perdue regarding the program’s recent implementation:

1. In awarding the first round of contracts, did USDA require awardees to demonstrate that they could service certain geographic areas to ensure each state in a region would receive coverage proportional to population and need? In future contract awards, will USDA examine a distributor’s capability to service large and diverse geographic areas?

2. How does USDA intend to award subsequent contracts under this program in a way that ensures a fair distribution of the national allotment? What information will USDA consider as it makes future contract awards to ensure each state and region is treated equitably?

3. According to press reports, at least one company that received a contract, Ben Holtz Consulting DBA California Avocados Direct, has had their contract terminated. How will this funding be re-allocated? Have any other contracts been revoked?

4. Did USDA solicit information from food banks to assess their current needs before the first round of contracts were awarded? Does USDA plan to offer food banks the opportunity to provide information on the type and amount of food they need to feed their respective service areas as the agency considers future rounds of funding?

Last month, following pressure from Sens. Warner and Kaine, the USDA approved Virginia's request to participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Online Purchasing Pilot Program, which allows SNAP recipients to order their groceries online amid the current health crisis

The USDA Farm Service Agency, or FSA, has approved more than $545 million in payments to agriculture producers who have applied for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, or CFAP.

According to a news release from the United States Department of Agriculture, the FSA received more than 86,000 applications for the relief program since May 26.

"The coronavirus has hurt America's farmers, ranchers, and producers, and these payments directed by President Trump will help this critical industry weather the current pandemic so they can continue to plant and harvest a safe, nutritious, and affordable crop for the American people," said Secretary Perdue. "We have tools and resources available to help producers understand the program and enable them to work with Farm Service Agency staff to complete applications as smoothly and efficiently as possible and get payments into the pockets of our patriotic farmers."

FSA will accept applications through August 28, 2020.

Through CFAP, the USDA said its making $16 billion available in financial assistance to producers of agricultural commodities which suffered a 5%-or-greater price decline because of COVID-19 and face additional significant marketing costs as a result of lower demand, surplus production, and disruptions to shipping patterns and the orderly marketing of commodities.

According to USDA, in order to do this, producers will receive 80 percent of their maximum total payment upon approval of the application. The remaining portion of the payment, not to exceed the payment limit, will be paid at a later date nationwide, as funds remain available.

New customers seeking one-on-one support with the CFAP application process can call 877-508-8364 to speak directly with a USDA employee.

Producers can download the CFAP application and other eligibility forms by clicking here.

For more information, click click here or call 877-508-8364.