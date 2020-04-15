Senior Alert issued for missing Staunton man

Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert for a missing man in Staunton.

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s help with locating 74-year-old Gino Antoni Bartone. Deputies say Bartone has dementia and is required to take medication.

Authorities say Bartone was last seen on April 14 at 12:00 p.m. on Lee Jackson Highway in Staunton. He is described as 5' 8", weighing 155 lbs., with grey eyes and white, balding hair.

The Sheriff's Office says Bartone drove away in a 2017 white, 4 door, Toyota Tacoma pickup with the Virginia license plate: UVC-9282.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff's Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

