Senior citizen volunteers help provide free tax-aide preparation

Tax season has begun and some senior citizens around the valley are volunteering their time to provide free tax preparation for people in need.

Since 1968, the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program has provided services to more than 50 million people nationally. The program has been operating in Harrisonburg for more than 30 years.

Free services are available to anyone who needs it with particular focus on low- to moderate-income families and individuals, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and limited English speaking taxpayers. AARP membership is not required.

Services are provided at the Price Rotary Center in Harrisonburg at 309 South Dogwood Dr.

"Many people who don't have access to computers or modern technology, but everyone has taxes to file," Larry Brown, a coordinator and volunteer in Harrisonburg, said. "Even those that don't have to file because they don't owe anything really should file."

Brown said last year volunteers provided services to more than 300 people who were able to refunded more than $270,000 in tax returns.

Sheap said she worked as a tax professional before retiring. She said people can often pay a minimum of $100 to get their taxes done.

"We have a lot of clientele here who are either senior citizens or they are low-income and can't afford to have a professional do their taxes," Norma Sheap, a coordinator and volunteer in Harrisonburg, said.

Sheap said their volunteers have a high accuracy rate and do training beforehand.

"We all go to class in the spring for several days and then we have to do online studying," Brown said. "We have to pass certification tests before we can actually help people."

Sheap and Brown said they both enjoy volunteering because it keeps them busy and they get to help people in their community.

People interested should bring photo IDs (including at least one VA driver’s license) for all adults on the tax return, Social Security cards for everyone on the tax return, all IRS forms documenting your income and deductions (such as W-2s, 1099s, 1095-A, etc.), your health insurance coverage information, and a blank or voided check if you want direct deposit of your refund.

Their services are available Mondays and Saturdays leading up to Tax Day, which is on Wednesday, April 15.

Mondays they are open Feb. 10 through April 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays they are open Feb. 8 through Aril 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

There will be no afternoon sessions on Monday, March 2 or Monday, April 6.

They will be open on President's Day, Feb. 17.

All are helped on a first-come-first-serve basis. Brown said clients should plan to arrive and sign in no later than 10 a.m. on Monday mornings, no later than 2 p.m. on Monday afternoons, and no later than 10:30 a.m. on Saturdays. He said the complete processing of the return can take one to two hours.