Senior living and care facilities prepare for the possibility of coronavirus

A COVID-19 outbreak in a Seattle nursing home left more than a dozen residents dead and many staff infected with the novel coronavirus.

The CDC says that older adults and those with serious medical conditions are at the highest risk of contracting the virus, as well as the highest risk of dying from it.

Now, facilities across the nation are preparing for the possibility of the virus affecting their residents.

Audra Brumback, with Shenandoah Terrace Memory Care, said their facility is prepared for a possible coronavirus outbreak.

She said they have restricted volunteers, restricted deliveries into popular residential areas, and have asked family members not to visit if they've traveled or are feeling sick.

"We're an immunocompromised population, so we do need to take steps and we do need to be very careful with who comes in," Brumback said. "[Visitors] been very good with not coming if they're feeling ill or if they're running a fever."

Brumback said the family members of their 23 residents have been compliant and respectful of their precautions.

The facility has an infection control plan in place, but are also working to follow CDC guidelines.

She says their staff is taking hand hygiene seriously and are monitoring patients more diligently.

"They know their residents, so they know when it's not their normal and they know when to keep track of temperatures, start monitoring coughs, things like that, so we can implement early medical help," Brumback said.