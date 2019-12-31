Sentara RMH Wellness Center offers tips to stick with a gym routine in the new year

The new year means New Year's resolutions and for many that includes going to the gym more often.

Sentara RMH Wellness Center sees an increase in gym memberships in the month of January | Photo: WHSV

Allison Kinney who is the member services manager at Sentara RMH Wellness Center in Harrisonbug, said that the gym sees an increase of members during this time of year.

"We certainly see larger numbers as far as joining. Folks are excited about getting started with a new routine and a fresh start to the new year," said Kinney.

However, starting off the new year with a membership does not mean that people will stick with a gym routine. Kinney said that one of the best ways to stick with a routine is to find an activity at the gym you enjoy, whether it is water aerobics, group fitness classes, basketball or personal training.

She also said that making friends at the gym, or working out with a friend can keep you accountable.

"You kind of have that common goal with a friend or making those friends in classes, you know it kind of comes more about just the enjoyment and the social aspect, you know, the comraderie and then you find yourself exercising and that's kind of the side benefit," said Kinney.

She said it is a good idea to start out with small, obtainable goals such as working out twice a week for thirty minutes. Once you achieve the smaller goals, continue challenging yourself to create bigger goals.

Sentara RMH Wellness Center is offering a special for new members until January 31, 2020. If people sign up before the end of the month, they get 75% off the one-time initiation fee.