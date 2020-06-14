Sentara RMH adjusts to its "new normal"

Our local hospitals are adjusting to their "new normal" as some restrictions are lifted and operations resume for patients.

"We are open for business," Helen Young, the incident commander with Sentara RMH, said. "We really don't want people to delay their health care. We are doing all the things we were doing pre-COVID-19."

While Sentara RMH resumed operations for patients, Young said their visitation policy is still the same, allowing each patient one visitor.

"We are limiting who we can bring with them," Young said. "We don't want them to bring their whole family, but they can bring someone as a support person, but it's one per patient. We have made some exceptions at end of life for special circumstances."

Young said patient appointments are being spaced out to limit congestion in waiting areas and throughout the hospital.

"We monitor it to make sure it doesn't get too full and that's also why we don't want a whole lot of people coming in with others because we want to make room for patients who need to be there too," Young said.

She said the hospital's cafeteria, coffee shop, and gift shop are all open for patients and guests.

Young said Sentara RMH continues to closely monitor who is coming in and out of the hospital, taking everyone's temperature, and requiring face masks.

Until there is a vaccine, she said they will continue to take COVID-19 precautions to keep patients, guests, and staff safe.