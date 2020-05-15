Sentara RMH begins staged approach for elective surgeries

Governor Ralph Northam lifted the ban on elective surgeries due to COVID-19 back at the start of May.

Dr. Robert Garwood, who is the chief of surgery and medical director of bariatric surgery, said that Sentara RMH in Rockingham County was ready to move forward with a plan to slowly increase how many patients it serves each week.

"The phrase in the news these days is, 'Turning on a light switch.' We haven't done that here. We're taking a staged, progressive approach. We've developed systems in place to ensure patient's safety throughout the process," Garwood said.

Garwood said the plan was in place early on and the hospital's goal is to safely serve the community in a timely manner. According to Garwood, one of the biggest challenges to re-starting the surgeries was securing enough personal protective equipment.

"People think about surgery, having PPE required the day of surgery, but going in to all the processing, the offices, getting pre-operative testing done, X-rays or lab work all requires PPE, so it was a big hurdle to jump over," Garwood said.

Sentara as a company was able to make an effort to get enough personal protective equipment so they could move forward.

There are extra protocols patients must go through before surgery. Masks are required in waiting rooms and the rooms are socially distanced. Recovery rooms are also socially distanced. Patient's families can wait in their car while someone is undergoing surgery and the hospital will call them when it is done.

Garwood said he expects Sentara RMH's elective surgeries to be near full capacity by June 1, 2020.