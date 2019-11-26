Sentara RMH gets new machine to more effectively treat cancer

Sentara RMH now has a more efficient way to treat cancer, thanks to a new state-of-the-art machine that delivers radiation faster than previous methods.

The Varian TrueBeam Radiotherapy System is in use at the Hahn Cancer Center. The new machine can treat patients in about half an hour and sometimes shorter, according to Dr. Heather Morgan. Dr. Morgan said previous forms of similar treatment at the hospital could last between one and two hours.

Dr. Morgan, who is a radiation oncologist at the hospital, said it can also also more accurately target tumors as patients continue natural breathing.

"It's very exciting because we can treat patients in a number of different ways depending on their situation," Dr. Morgan said. "Adding additional types of radiation for our community is a big boon for us."

In a press release, the hospital said donations from the community contributed $2.25 million toward the new machine's purchase and installation price of nearly $4 million.