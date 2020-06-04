Sentara RMH hosting graduation parade for students connected to hospital

Sentara RMH will host a graduation parade for students on Friday, June 2 at 2 p.m.

The parade is meant to honor any 2020 graduate that is a Sentara RMH employee or an employee's family member that missed out on a normal graduation.

Participants in the parade are invited to decorate their vehicle with banners, balloons and other similar decorations. Decorated vehicles can be for a specific graduate or for a group of graduates.

The graduates will line up at the outside entrances to the hospital—the main entrance, the Cancer Center entrance, and the Heart and Vascular Center entrance—and watch as the decorated vehicles make two or three loops around the hospital.

Cars will begin lining up at 1:30 and the hospital asks all graduates who are attending to meet in front of a hospital entrance at 1:50 p.m.