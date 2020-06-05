Sentara RMH hosts drive-by parade for 2020 graduates

Sentara RMH held a graduation parade to honor any 2020 graduates who didn't get to participate in a formal, in-person ceremony this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parade participants decorated their cars with banners, balloons, and signs, and then made their way across the Sentara campus to honk and cheer for the graduates, who were either RMH employees or family members.

"They didn't get to have their graduations, we haven't been able to have our indoor celebrations with them, so this was our way to offer back to them and really celebrate their achievement," Donna Hahn, VP and Chief Nurse Executive, said.

The ceremony was open to employees and/or employee family members of all hospital units and departments.

Hahn said Sentara RMH loves to celebrate their employees, and their family members, and was happy to host the parade to show their support.